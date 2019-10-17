Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Trotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Corbin Trotter


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Corbin Trotter Obituary
Mary Corbin Trotter

Clarksville - Age 70, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born December 20, 1948 in Clarksville, Tn. to the late Homer Corbin Sr. and the late Annie Mae Fuller. She was married to Sonny Trotter who also preceded her in death. in addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by children, Lisa Jackson, Pauline Corbin & Tony Corbin, brother Homer Corbin, Jr. Louise attended Burt High School she was a fun-loving person enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to dance. She is survived by sisters, Margret(Tommy) Porter, Hazel Corbin, Thelma(Ronnie) Peebles, Annette(James) Faulkner and Rossion(Bennie) Pillows, brothers, Leroy(Jostlen) Corbin, Anthony(Christine) Fuller, Adrain(Barbara) Fuller, grandchildren, Likisha(David) Burton, Anthony(Brandy) Jackson, Anthony & Ashley & Candice Corbin and Jarious Avery a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 5-7, Funeral Service Saturday 3:00 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now