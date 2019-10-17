|
|
Mary Corbin Trotter
Clarksville - Age 70, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born December 20, 1948 in Clarksville, Tn. to the late Homer Corbin Sr. and the late Annie Mae Fuller. She was married to Sonny Trotter who also preceded her in death. in addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by children, Lisa Jackson, Pauline Corbin & Tony Corbin, brother Homer Corbin, Jr. Louise attended Burt High School she was a fun-loving person enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to dance. She is survived by sisters, Margret(Tommy) Porter, Hazel Corbin, Thelma(Ronnie) Peebles, Annette(James) Faulkner and Rossion(Bennie) Pillows, brothers, Leroy(Jostlen) Corbin, Anthony(Christine) Fuller, Adrain(Barbara) Fuller, grandchildren, Likisha(David) Burton, Anthony(Brandy) Jackson, Anthony & Ashley & Candice Corbin and Jarious Avery a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 5-7, Funeral Service Saturday 3:00 p.m. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019