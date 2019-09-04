|
|
Mary Edith Dies Stahl
Trenton - Mrs. Mary Edith Dies Stahl, age 93 of Trenton, passed away on Monday, September 2nd at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville of natural causes.
She was born November 16, 1925 in Hickory Point, Tennessee the daughter of the late Thomas King and Mary Lillian Gupton Dies.
Mrs. Mary started working in offices in high school which is where she started her bookkeeping career. From there she went to work for Post Engineers at Ft. Campbell as a Budget Analyst. Upon retirement, she was the highest ranking female civilian. She and her husband Chester had numerous businesses during their 53-year marriage. She was a member of the Guthrie Baptist Church and the WMU. She was an assistant treasurer and assistant Sunday School Supervisor for many years at Guthrie Baptist. She was an avid bridge player, news hound and loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband Chester Buren Stahl Jr. (2006) and one brother Thomas Jackson Dies. She is survived by her daughter April Dies Stahl (Matt Tait) of Trenton; a step son Chester Buren Stahl III "Butch" (Anne) of Elkton; one brother Samuel Lewis Dies of Hickory Point, Tennessee; two grandchildren Elizabeth Anne Fitch of Elkton and William Price Stahl of Mobile, Alabama and three great grandchildren.
Visitation with the Stahl family will be on Wednesday from 1:00 until funeral service time at 2:00 in the Chapel of the Cook-Webb Funeral Home in Guthrie with Rev. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Guthrie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 447, Guthrie, Kentucky 42234 or Edgewood Cemetery, P.O. Box 72, Trenton, Kentucky 42286.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019