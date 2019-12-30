|
Mary Eloise Morgan Brizendine
Nashville - Age 90, passed away on December 21, 2019, at Bethany Center. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, 5120 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN, with visitation with the family from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Encouragement Ministries, P.O. Box 2082, Brentwood, TN 37024 and/or Second Harvest Food Bank, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville TN 37228. Please note "In memory of Mary Brizendine." Woodbine Funeral Home Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020