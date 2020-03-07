|
Mary Frances "Frankie" Mann
Clarksville - Mary Frances "Frankie" Mann, age 73, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence.
Frankie was born September 3, 1946, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Jimmy Lee Rittenberry and Sarah Vick Rittenberry. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Newgene Rittenberry, Joe Rittenberry, and Homer Rittenberry.
She was a member of Excell Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, March 9, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tarrell Marcum officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, March 9, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Mann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bobby A. Mann; two sons, Bobby A. (Sharon) Mann and Mark L. (Penny) Mann; daughter, Amy (Stanley) Quintus; two brothers, Roy Rittenberry and Eddie Rittenberry; five sisters, Louise Holt, Ann Lee, Connie Snyder, Linda Clark, and Jackie Looney; and three grandchildren, Trey Quintus, Shelby Quintus, and Mason Mann.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020