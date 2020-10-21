1/1
Mary Head
Mary Head

Clarksville - Age 79, passed away October 12, 2020, at Centennial Med. Ctr. in Nashville, Tn. She was born May 27, 1941 in Clarksville, Tn. to Joe Wilson and Annie Belle Osborne. She was a member of of Guildfield Baptist Church. She is survived by children, Regina(Donnel) Wilson, Danielle Head other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Service Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven. Hooker Funeral Home.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
i love you Aunt Mary. Rest in peace . Thank you for all the lessons you taught me. Especially to be honest and love the LORD. till we meet again see ya lata, With love Bigun

lacretta head
Family
