Clarksville - Age 79, passed away October 12, 2020, at Centennial Med. Ctr. in Nashville, Tn. She was born May 27, 1941 in Clarksville, Tn. to Joe Wilson and Annie Belle Osborne. She was a member of of Guildfield Baptist Church. She is survived by children, Regina(Donnel) Wilson, Danielle Head other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, 5-7pm, Funeral Service Saturday 2pm at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial in Resthaven. Hooker Funeral Home.









