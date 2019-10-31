Resources
Born 13th November 1942 and who passed 31st October 2018 after having fought a long and courageous battle with diabetes, enduring over 19 years of dialysis. Mary Jo was a cheerleader and graduate of Clarksville High School, Class of 1961, where she made many life long friends and wonderful memories. She was born in Red Bank, NJ; spent her teenage years at Fort Campbell, KY; lived most of her adult life in Austin, TX and retired in Georgetown, TX. She will be remembered for her sweet Tennessee voice, her mischievous smile and baby blue eyes.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
