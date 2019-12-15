|
Mary Jo Gee
Savannah - Mary Jo Pace Gee passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at home under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. She was born December 8, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina to W. H. and Vera Pace. She was raised in Clarksville, Tennessee where she graduated from Clarksville High School. She was married and inseparable for 55 years to Bobby Gee. While living in Savannah she was employed at Jenkins High School for 10 years and 20 years at Savannah Country Day School. She was a member of White Bluff United Methodist Church.
Mary Jo was an avid bowler, loved her gardening, RVing, football and animals, especially dogs. She was blessed with many friends and left an indelible impression because of her sweet smile, joyful heart, her kindness and care for everyone she met.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby; her daughter, Peggy Tucker and her husband, Pete; her brother, Wayne Pace and his wife, Bobbi; her niece, Amanda Green; "sister" Kay Greenfield; adopted son, Kenneth Mack, and many beloved family and friends.
The visitation will be from 11 until 1 o'clock Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The memorial service will be at 1 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett. The burial will be private.
Flowers will be accepted or make a donation in her name to Spanish Oaks Hospice - 8510 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31406 or White Bluff United Methodist Church - 11911 White Bluff Road, Savannah, Georgia 31419 or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah - 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.
Special appreciation for the love and care given to Mary Jo goes to Savannah Oaks Hospice (Colby, Sandra, Drew and Lori); Georgia and Tom Miller; Lynn and Craig Smith; and Hal and Kay Anderson.
Please share your thoughts about Mary Jo and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019