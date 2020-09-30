Mary Jo Rhoads
Clarksville - Mary Jo Rhoads, 92 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 for family and close friends at Sango Cemetery with Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, participants must wear masks and maintain social distance.
Mary Jo entered this life on September 27, 1928 in Muhlenberg County, KY to the late John Jefferson Loney and Lois McCown Loney. She was a graduate of Graham High School and married Reginald Forrest Rhoads on March 17, 1946 in Shawneetown, IL. Mary Jo was the Chief Civilian Officer in the Chaplain's section at Ft. Campbell, KY for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Reginald Forrest Rhoads; sister, Majorie Loney Todd, and her brother, Marvin Earl Loney.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Wayne Rhoads (Mary); daughter, Deborah Jo Rhoads Eason (Geary); sister, Donna Loney Woodall (Ron); brother, Jon Loney (Linda); grandson, Matthew David Rhoads (Julie); granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Rhoads Eno (Chris), Deborah Lee Rhoads Mack (Paul); nine great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren, sixteen nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2630 Pea Ridge Road, Clarksville, TN 37040, or to the charity of your choice
Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
