Mary Jones
Clarksville - Mary Sue Jones, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Millikien officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral home.
Mary entered into this life on October 30, 1943 in Montogmery County, TN daughter to the late Hubert and Mamie Mackey Jones, and was a Baptist.
Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Wolfe.
Pallbearers will be Walton Wolfe, Jr., Michael Wolfe, Kaleb Wolfe, and Louis Wortham.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 21, 2019