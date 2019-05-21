Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jones


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jones Obituary
Mary Jones

Clarksville - Mary Sue Jones, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Clarksville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Millikien officiating. Burial will follow at Liverworth Church of God of Prophecy Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the Funeral home.

Mary entered into this life on October 30, 1943 in Montogmery County, TN daughter to the late Hubert and Mamie Mackey Jones, and was a Baptist.

Survivors include her sister, Carolyn Wolfe.

Pallbearers will be Walton Wolfe, Jr., Michael Wolfe, Kaleb Wolfe, and Louis Wortham.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now