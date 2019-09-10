|
Mary Lou Dyce
Clarksville - Mary Lou Dyce, age 90, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Arcadia Senior Living.
Mary Lou was born January 28, 1929, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Lonnie Thomas Morrow and Lillie Blanche Thomas Morrow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Houston Dyce; son, Thomas Dyce; four brother, Donnie Morrow, Ernest Morrow, Clyde Morrow, and Thomas Morrow; and three sisters, Fanie Mae Scott, Bonnie Chester, and Louise Scott.
Mrs. Dyce was a nurse and a member of Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 11, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Craig Cross and Rev. George Adair officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Wednesday, September 11, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Patsy (John) Peay of Clarksville; one brother, Carl Morrow of Clarksville; three sisters, Shirley Jarman, Marie Wilbanks, and Annie Kinsler, all of Clarksville; daughter-in-law, Margaret Janice Dyce of Clarksville; three granddaughters, Dana (Dwight) Parham, Dustie (Jamie) Boxx, and Heather Demonbreun; granddaughter of the heart, Ann Reuther; four great grandchildren, Cody, Amber, Carley, and Brittni; two great-great grandchildren, Kingston and Mazikeen.
In lieu of flowers, make checks payable to the Austin Peay Foundation for Bonnie M. Chester Endowment, APSU Advancement, 318 College Street, Clarksville, TN 37044; or to the Walton's Chapel United Methodist Church Building Fund, c/o Pauline Bagwell, 4451 Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019