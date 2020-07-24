Mary Louise Tucker
Adams - Mary Louise Tucker, age 88, of Adams, TN, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Tennova ER - Sango.
Louise was born June 15, 1932, in Carthage, MS, to the late Theodore Rives and Mary Ellen Weems Rives. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John H. Tucker; two brothers, Bill Rives and Larry Rives; and two grandchildren, Myah Tucker and B.J. Higgins.
Mrs. Tucker was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church. She believed Jesus is the only Savior, the only way to Heaven, King of Kings, and Lord of all. Louise was a humble servant, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a proud pastor's wife. Her happiest moments were spent with family and her cat, Little Bit. Her favorite places were home, church, and Walmart.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 28, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville, with Dr. Larry Robertson and Bro. James Sanders officiating.
Louise is survived by two sons, Dan (Vale) Tucker and Stephen (Lindsay) Tucker; two daughters, Deanna (Brent) Higgins and Shari (Terry) Allegood; brother, Joe Rives; ten grandchildren, David, Derek, Lauren, Whitney, Madison, Matthew, Mary Beth, Vicky, John, and Nathaniel; and many great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.