Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Cabin Row Baptist Church
Mary Lyle


1939 - 2019
Mary Lyle Obituary
Mary Lyle

Clarksville - Age 90, passed away July 8, 2019. She was born January 11, 1939 in Clarksville, Tn. to the late Aaron and Ester Mai Williams Trotter. She was a graduate of Burt High School and was employed in the healthcare field as an Xray Tech for many years. She is survived by husband, Freddy Lyle, children Michael (Biretta) Holmes, Jacksonville, FL, Alva "Denise" Holmes, Vincent Lyle Sr., Manfred (Sylvia) Lyle all of Clarksville, TN. grandson Vincent Lyle, Jr. Paducah, KY. a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation was held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Hooker FH. and Funeral Today July 13, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Cabin Row Baptist Church with interment in Church Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 13, 2019
