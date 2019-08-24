|
Mary Margaret Ham
Gallatin - Mrs. Mary Margaret Ham age 80, of Gallatin, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Ham was born in Clarksville, TN, on October 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Douglas and Mary Alice Hodges. She was a member of Creekview Church of Christ and prior many years at Lakeview Church of Christ. Mrs. Ham retired from General Electric after twenty-five years of service. She always had a radiant smile upon her face and loved everyone. Mrs. Ham's passions were her church, her entire family, old time country music, and anything chocolate. She always had compassion toward others and loved reading her Bible. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ham was preceded in death by her brothers, Brack, Douglas, Jr., and Tommy Hodges; and a sister, Juanita Jackson.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, William "Billy" Ham; children, John Ham (Brenda) of Hendersonville, Susan Evetts of Gallatin, and Patrick Ham (Emma) of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jennifer Whitworth and Jonathan Evetts; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Dillon Whitworth; sisters, Elizabeth Moore, Brenda Biter, Alice Moul; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1:00 P.M., Hendersonville Funeral Home.
Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Sunday from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. and Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour at Hendersonville Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are requested to meet at the funeral home on Monday by 12:30 P.M. Micah Candler, Jonathan Evetts, Bobby Evetts, Brandon Whitworth, Garrett Whitworth, and Dillon Whitworth.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019