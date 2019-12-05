|
Mary Margaret Parchman
Clarksville - Mary Margaret Parchman age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN with Bro. John Justice and Bro. Terry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Mary was born October 27, 1935 in Houston County, TN to the late Crockett and Mattie Beason Moore. She was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church and Clarksville Christian Women's Club. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 118:24 This is the day which the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Maurice Drexel Parchman; siblings, Glen Moore, Bub Moore, Bessie Smith, and Jean Evelyn Kent.
Survivors include her children, Brent (Donna) Parchman, Mark Parchman, and Gail Leo; grandchildren, Amanda (Bryan) Wallace, Jessica (Tim) Warren, Michael Leo, Frankie (McKenzie) Leo, and Gavin Parchman; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Aaron, Talan, Dalton, Rowan, Katelynn, and Hayden; sister-in-law, Sarah Moore-widow of Bub Moore.
Pallbearers will be Larry Powers, Michael Leo, Frankie Leo, Gavin Parchman, Aaron Warren, Hayden Warren, Talan Wallace, Bryan Wallace, and Tim Warren.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019