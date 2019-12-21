|
Mary McCurdy
Cumberland Furnance - Mary Nola Batson McCurdy, 89, of Cumberland Furnace, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, December 20 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens and Bro. Mark Riggins officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.
Mary was born July 18, 1930 in Montgomery County daughter of the late Vernon and Kitty Batson. She was a long-time member of Mt. Zion UMC.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCurdy of 63 years; son, Andy McCurdy; grandson, Matt McCurdy, brothers, Billy Batson and Dr. Jewel Batson.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Betsy (the late Steve) Wall, Patty (Bill) Lamirande; grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Harbin, Cathy (Mark) Riggins, Bryan (Kathryn) Wall, Brandon (Megan) McCurdy; sister, Laverne B. Davis; 10 great grandchildren and her loving sidekick Black Diamond.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund c/o Dawne Smith. 5920 Buckner Loop Road Cumberland Furnace, TN 37051.
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice Staff, Oasis Home Care, and Dr. David Gullet and staff.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019