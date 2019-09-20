|
|
Sister Mary Musgrove
Nashville - Age 64, passed away September 13, 2019. She was born August 20, 1955 in Clarksville, Tn. to the union of Louis & Pauline Dunlap Hildreth. She was a graduate of Clarksville High School and a devoted member of Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Nashville, Tn. She was employed for over 20 years at Vanderbilt Hospital as a Nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carmem Musgrove, son, Samuel Humphrey; daughter, Monica Waller, and sister, Geraldine Hildreth. She is survived by sons: Robert Louis Waller III, Jason LeBrian Waller, Paul Anthony Waller and Victor Vercello Musgrove, grandchildren: Bobby, Jason ,Jr., Tierra, Karma & Kamrynn Waller, Maria & Jabrel Musgrove, sisters: Juanita Daily, Carolyn Trice, Julia Jean Hildreth & Patsy Ann Moore. Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019, 5-8 at Hooker Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday 10-11 with funeral to follow at Greater Christ Temple 2400 10th Ave. S. Nashville, Tn. Burial in Middle Tn. Veterans Cemetery.
Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019