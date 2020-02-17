|
Mary Nell Clark
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Mary Nell Clark, age 94 of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Wednesday, Feb 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.
Mary passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 31, 1925 in Montgomery County, TN to Frank and Mary Yarbrough Huggins. She was retired from Clarksville Memorial Hospital.
In addition to her parents Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Glen Clark , 3 sisters, and 7 brothers, she is survived by her son Danny (Jane) Clark and daughter Jane Deffendoll, grandchildren: Danny (Kelly) Deffendoll, Chris (Krissy) Clark, and Matt Clark, and great-grandchildren: Jacob and Payton Deffendoll and Ethan, Abby, and Ella Clark.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lone Oak Baptist Church Greater Things Fund.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020