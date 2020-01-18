Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Mary Patterson, age 76 of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home with Brother Jerry Jeter officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mary passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare. She was born on August 30, 1943 in Montgomery County, TN to Samuel and Lillian Jarman.

Mary was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Her son and grandsons were her life. Her favorite pass times were reading her bible and shopping at Dillard's.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers William C. Jarman and Glen M. Jarman, and son Patrick Shane Patterson.

She is survived by her son, Patrick (Andrea) Patterson, brother James Jarman, and grandsons Kevin and Dylan Patterson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Pleasant View Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Please visit Mary's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
