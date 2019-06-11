Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Cunningham - Mary Ramirez, 85, of Cunningham, TN, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019, at her residence.

Mary was born on August 19, 1934, in Houston, TX to the late Bernard Sifuentes and Lena Sifuentes Ramirez. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Peter Ramirez.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mary is survived by her son, Gilbert Ramirez of Cunningham, TN; two daughters, Gloria Beck of Houston, TX and Becky Surez of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 11, 2019
