Cumberland Furnace - Mary Beatrice Parker Shelton, age 97, of Cumberland Furnace, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Richard Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant view Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Mary entered into this life on July 10, 1922 in Dickson, TN to the late William and Eula Parker. She was a member of Slayden Church of God of Prophecy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Shelton; siblings, Mageline Davenport, Jr Parker, and Ronnie Parker.

Survivors include her sons, David Shelton, and Wendell (Rebecca) Shelton; siblings, Claudia Davenport, and Gerald Parker, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Eugene Vann, Butch Schmittou, Cody Ward, Chester Sale, Jr., Larry W. Groves, and Josh Groves.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
