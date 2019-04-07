Mary Sue Dascanio



Ft. Worth, TX - Mary Sue Dascanio, age 83, of Cumberland City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Ft. Worth, TX.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Nave Chapel, in Erin, TN with Rick Wheeler, family friend and religious leader, officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Nave Funeral Home, in Erin, TN.



Mary Sue entered into this life on April 10, 1935 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Rex and Lela Thomas. She was a graduate of Ray Reed School of Beauty and obtained a two-year RN degree from Hartford Community College, in Maryland. She had a strong love and devotion to Jesus Christ, was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with family, and doing genealogy.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant twin daughters, Leslie and Lisa Dascanio; brothers, Rex, Robert, and Homer Thomas, and sisters, Beryl Parchman, Ethleen McIntosh, and Martha Ann Wisdom; and son-in-law David Borders.



Survivors include her children, Jacquelyn Borders, Jeffrey (Angela) Dascanio, John (Aurora) Dascanio II, Laura Sue Bowman, and Sarah (Chris) Fuhriman; brothers, Billy Seay Thomas, and Bruce Thomas; sisters, Francis Wallace, and Bernice Barnes, eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one on the way.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.