Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nave Funeral Home
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nave Funeral Home
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Nave Funeral Home
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dascanio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sue Dascanio


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Sue Dascanio Obituary
Mary Sue Dascanio

Ft. Worth, TX - Mary Sue Dascanio, age 83, of Cumberland City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Ft. Worth, TX.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Nave Chapel, in Erin, TN with Rick Wheeler, family friend and religious leader, officiating. Burial will follow at Cumberland City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 and again on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the Nave Funeral Home, in Erin, TN.

Mary Sue entered into this life on April 10, 1935 in Cumberland City, TN to the late Rex and Lela Thomas. She was a graduate of Ray Reed School of Beauty and obtained a two-year RN degree from Hartford Community College, in Maryland. She had a strong love and devotion to Jesus Christ, was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, enjoyed sewing, cooking, spending time with family, and doing genealogy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant twin daughters, Leslie and Lisa Dascanio; brothers, Rex, Robert, and Homer Thomas, and sisters, Beryl Parchman, Ethleen McIntosh, and Martha Ann Wisdom; and son-in-law David Borders.

Survivors include her children, Jacquelyn Borders, Jeffrey (Angela) Dascanio, John (Aurora) Dascanio II, Laura Sue Bowman, and Sarah (Chris) Fuhriman; brothers, Billy Seay Thomas, and Bruce Thomas; sisters, Francis Wallace, and Bernice Barnes, eighteen grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now