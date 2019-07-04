Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Clarksville, TN
Mary Sue Flannigan


1937 - 2019
Pearland, TX - Mary Sue Flannigan, age 82 of Pearland, TX, passed away peacefully on Friday June 28, 2019 at the Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pearland, TX. She was born June 18, 1937 in Cedar Hill, TN to the late Willie Jackson and Jesse Hancock Hunter.

Sue worked as the Director of Corporate Relations for 32 years at Berkeley Eye Center in Houston, Texas. She was heavily involved with the Chamber of Commerce in Pearland, and served as past chairman. Aside from her work, Sue was a very talented Pianist/organist and touched the lives of many with her music. She also played the piano for First Baptist Church, Clarksville, TN for many years. Sue utilized her gifts and talents to touch the lives of many people and left a lasting legacy.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 40 years, Dennis Flannigan; sons, Jim Jr. "Jimmy" (Theresa) Amos, Timmy (Jamie) Amos both of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ryan Amos of Lafayette, TN, Haley Veltri (Vince) of Clarksville; great-grandchild Hunter Veltri; step-grandchildren, Landen (McKenzie) Mathews, Levi (Ashley) Mathews; step-great-grandchildren, Laci Mathews, Sophia Veltri, Lakeland Mathews, and Lydia Mathews. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by two infant brothers, and a grandson Jackson Hunter Amos.

Pallbearers will be: Ryan Amos, Vince Veltri, Bradley Martin, Leslie Hancock, Doug Jackson and Bobby Smith; Honorary Pallbearers: Dr. Ralph Berkeley, Mark Micheletti, and Dr. Michael Caplan. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The . Funeral services will be held on July 6, 2019 at Gateway Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville, TN at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Rev. Cal Hampton will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville, TN. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 4 to July 5, 2019
