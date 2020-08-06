Mary Violet Moyers
Clarksville - Mary Violet Moyers was born July 2, 1933, in Dade County (Rising Fawn), Georgia (Puddin'Hill). She arrived in her eternal home on August 6, 2020, after struggling with Multiple Myeloma for 8 years.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Withem officiating. Burial will follow at Madison Memory Gardens in Madison, AL.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
She resided in Clarksville, TN with her daughter from the onset of her diagnosis. She was the daughter of Vance Eli Roden and Hazel Ree Blevins Roden. She married Ernest Everett Stroud Moyers, Jr on October 25, 1952. He was born on September 4, 1933, and preceded her in death on August 1, 2012. He was the son of Ernest Everett Stroud Moyers, Sr and Lena Mae Goode.She was the mother of six living children. Mary Naysa Withem (Mike), Charles Town, WV, Ernest Everett Stroud Moyers III (Janet) Livingston, Texas, Nora Elaine Hester (Ricky) Clarksville, TN, Karl Herman Wyatt Moyers Monroe, NC, Barton Vance Berry Moyers (Fiona) Raleigh, NC and Troy Walter Roden Moyers (Cristi) Madison, AL. She had 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren were recipients of her signature "ease tights". Forever loved and blessed. Her smile was unforgettable.
Violet was a devoted wife and loving mother. Among her many talents, she was a wedding consultant, School Teacher, Sunday School Teacher, Editor, and Publisher of Christian Newsletter. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville. She worked as an engraver and rubber stamp manufacturer in her own business. She lovingly served as a pastors' wife, homemaker, and was noted for her baking skills. She graduated from nursing school when she was 71 years old and accomplished her LPN license. She was a vital team member to Macedonian Missionary Service and participated in 12 missions trips to Honduras, Belize, Kenya, Mongolia, Uganda, Philippines, and Mexico. She had a real heart for Belize, Africa, Honduras, and Mongolia evidenced by multiple trips to these countries. In July of 2019, she began a legacy that will be forever treasured by her children and grandchildren. She was able to complete quilts for all of them as well as many others for special friends and acquaintances. Her loving hands, big heart, and willing spirit will be cherished forever in the memories of those who knew her. "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring praise at the city gates." Proverbs 31:31
Memorial Donations may be made to Mac Med Medical Fund at http://www.macedonianms.org/donate/