Mary Winfrey Ware
Clarksville - Mary Winfrey Ware, 69, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Mary was born on June 28, 1950, in Clarksville, TN to the late James R. Ware and Winfrey Kozer Ware.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Mary was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas (Martha) Ware of Austin, TX and Kathy Ware of Raleigh, NC.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019