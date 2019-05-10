Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Arnett Clark


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Arnett Clark Obituary
Matthew Arnett Clark

Clarksville - Matthew Arnett Clark, age 57, entered into eternal life Sunday, May 5, 2019.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service.

Matthew was born February 26, 1962, at Fort Campbell, KY. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Matthew enjoyed expressing his great love for his family, especially his mother and for his friends and neighbors.

Matthew was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Clark and Mark Clark; and his best friend and stepfather, Tommy Yarbrough.

Survivors include his mother, Maggie "Peggy" Devine Yarbrough; stepbrother, Terry Yarbrough; stepsister, Veleka Yarbrough; his special niece, Jessica Clark (Ivan) Torres and their children, Camryn and Gavin Torres; aunt, Catherine Devine; cousin, Susie (Jamie) Pettus; and other extended family members.

Matt loved and missed his beloved rescue dog, Gizmo - "The Mayor." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Montgomery County Angel Fund, 1071 Oak Plains Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now