Matthew Arnett Clark
Clarksville - Matthew Arnett Clark, age 57, entered into eternal life Sunday, May 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 AM until the hour of service.
Matthew was born February 26, 1962, at Fort Campbell, KY. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan. Matthew enjoyed expressing his great love for his family, especially his mother and for his friends and neighbors.
Matthew was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Clark and Mark Clark; and his best friend and stepfather, Tommy Yarbrough.
Survivors include his mother, Maggie "Peggy" Devine Yarbrough; stepbrother, Terry Yarbrough; stepsister, Veleka Yarbrough; his special niece, Jessica Clark (Ivan) Torres and their children, Camryn and Gavin Torres; aunt, Catherine Devine; cousin, Susie (Jamie) Pettus; and other extended family members.
Matt loved and missed his beloved rescue dog, Gizmo - "The Mayor." Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Montgomery County Angel Fund, 1071 Oak Plains Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 10, 2019