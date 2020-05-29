Mattie Sibyl Stacey
Mattie Sibyl Stacey

Erin - Mattie Sibyl Stacey age 93 of Erin, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Signature HealthCare of Erin.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Fletcher Cemetery with Bro. Len Scott officiating.

Sibyl was born August 14, 1926 in Stewart County, TN the daughter of the late, Carl Raymond, and Pearl Lena Broome Fletcher. Sibyl was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church and a retired Sales Lady with Edith Arboe.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sharon Mixon; sister, Jean Huffins, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
