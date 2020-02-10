Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church
Maudie Wilcox Obituary
Maudie Wilcox

Clarksville - Age 82 of Clarksville passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Restlawn Cemetery, Springfield, TN.

She was born May 9, 1937 to Billy Hoosier and Jerishia Hillman Hoosier. She is preceded in death by her son, Elroy Wilcox and her parents.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Billy (Lucille) Wilcox, Smyrna, TN and Bobby (Maxcine) Wilcox, Smyrna, TN; daughter-in-law, Myrna Wilcox, Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Dorothy Hoosier, Carrie Moorelan, Martha Hoosier all of Clarksville, TN; brothers, Wayne "Goat" (Tracey) Hoosier, Springfield, TN and Charles "Bubba" (Martha) Hoosier, Guthrie, KY; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
