Maudine Bethel Wolff
Elkton - Mrs. Maudine Bethel Wolff, age 90 of Elkton, passed away 3:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, TN of natural causes. Services will be Sunday January 26, 2020 2:00 p.m. at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, KY with Rev. Jerry Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will be Saturday January 25, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m and on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. funeral time at Latham Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wolff was born in Greenville, KY July 12, 1929. She was the previous owner of Southside Café in Elkton and a member of Elkton Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wolff in 2009, her parents Howard Bethel and Hallie Jessup Bethel, her brother James Bethel, and her sister Bobbie Murphy.
She is survived by her sons Donald Ray and his wife Mary Sue Wolff of Clarksville, TN and Wendell Lee and his wife Nancy Wolff of Clarksville, TN, her daughters Debbie Austin and her husband Jim of Elkton, KY, and Janice Sue Domitz and her husband David Dean of Eddyville, KY, her brother Terry Lynn Bethel of Florida, her sisters Wilda Caskey of Madisonville, KY and Sandra Poe of Lexington, KY, 7 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020