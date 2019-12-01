|
Maurice Sleigh
Clarksville - William Maurice Sleigh, 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Ellery Arbor in Colleyville, TX, where he enjoyed fellowship with other residents, singing in the choir, playing dominos and bingo, and many other activities.
Born and raised in Woodlawn and one of eight children of the late Simon Carl and Sarah Evelyn Thomas Sleigh, Maurice was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mildred Jackson Sleigh. He was also preceded in death by his four sisters and three brothers. He is survived by son Eric W. Sleigh (Christopher Wiseman) of San Francisco, CA; daughter Bridget (Dennis) S. Hupp of Colleyville, TX; step-granddaughter Mackenzie A. Hupp of Willoughby, OH.
A graduate of Woodlawn High School's class of 1951, and TN state basketball champion, he served in the U.S. Army in his early twenties and was deployed to Korea during the war.
From 1962 through 1992, Maurice and Mildred made their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where children Eric and Bridget were born, raised and later graduated from L.S.U. Maurice retired from Western Electric in 1984, after 31 years in management. After retirement, Maurice and Mildred returned to Clarksville to be near extended family.
Maurice was passionate about family, friends, hunting, fishing, golf, and tending to his bountiful garden.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville. The family will again receive family and friends on Thursday, December 5, at 2:00 p.m. until the time of services beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 725 S. Liberty Church Rd., Clarksville. The Rev. Tim Ferrell will officiate. Pallbearers will be Shannon Ferrell, Darrell Holt, Dustin Jackson, Mark Lindsey, Larry Meek, and David Stewart.
The family extends deep appreciation to family in Tennessee who lovingly cared for Maurice prior to his move to Texas, and to the compassionate caregivers at Ellery Arbor in Texas over the past four years.
Memorials may be made to the of North Central Texas at http://act.alz.org/goto/WilliamMauriceSleigh or to Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Ben Pollard, Treasurer, 725 South Liberty Church Road, Clarksville, TN 37942. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFunderalHomes.com, (931) 647-3371.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019