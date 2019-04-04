Max Hochstetler



Clarksville - Max Hochstetler, age 77, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 while at his home in Clarksville.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Steve Louder officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the hour of service Sunday at the funeral home.



Max entered into this life on May 13, 1941 in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Eva Nell and Charles A. Hochstetler. After graduating from the Evansville public schools, Max continued his education, receiving his BA from Evansville College and his MFA from Southern Illinois University. Max was a retired Professor from Austin Peay State University. He enjoyed a fruitful teaching career there for over 32 years before his retirement. Max was also actively involved in several civic organizations, including serving as past President of the Nashville Art Guild and membership with the Clarksville Rotary Club, the later of which he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow and 2013's Rotarian of the Year. He was also awarded the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce's Award for Distinguished Community Service in 1999 and in 2013 the Arts and Heritage Development Council presented Max with their Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to being involved with civic opportunities, Max spent a lifetime enjoying personal interests such as soccer, travel abroad, genealogy research, and collecting art. He was also enjoyed worship at the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was a member.



Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Carolyn Decker Hochstetler; his children, Bradley Hochstetler (Betsy), Dr. Andy Hochstetler (Beth), and Lynn Tucker (Joel); grandchildren, Nate and Emilea Hochstetler, Mason and Rielly Tucker, and Aidan Baker; and his brother, Jerry Hochstetler. He was preceded in death by brothers Larry and Richard.



Memorials may be made either the Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040 or to the Clarksville Rotary Club, P.O. Box 572, Clarksville, TN 37041. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, NaveFuneralHomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019