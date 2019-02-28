Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Nashville National Cemetery
Mayumi Buchheimer Obituary
Mayumi Buchheimer

Clarksville - Mayumi Buchheimer, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 12 noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Nashville National Cemetery.

Mayumi was born on January 5, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan, daughter of the late Ito Kenya and Yoshida Miyo. She was married to the late CSM (US Army) Theodore Buchheimer. In her spare time, Mayumi enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, dancing, and the occasional karaoke.

Mayumi is survived by her son, Ray Lockard and her sisters, Mizuta Mitsuyo and Kawagoe Fumie.

The family would like to express their sincerest Thanks to the staffs of Asera Care Hospice and Spring Meadows Health Care Center. Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
