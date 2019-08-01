Services
Mekeisha Lynette Lisenby


1977 - 2019
Mekeisha Lynette Lisenby Obituary
Mekeisha Lynette Lisenby

Clarksville - Our beloved Mekeisha Lynette Lisenby (Keisha) was born on November 22, 1977, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Frank Wooten, Jr. and Eva Mae Lisenby. She departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center surrounded by her family and friends. Keisha was educated in the Clarksville/Montgomery County School System, Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1997. She at an early age accepted Christ and joined Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Clarksville, Tennessee. Preceding her in death, Father, Frank Wooten, Jr.; Grandparents: Mrs. Richie L. Fletcher, Mr. Henry Holland, Mrs. Nannie M. Wooten, Mr. Frank Wooten, Sr.; Brother, Charles Lisenby, Jr.; Great-Niece, Baby Nevaeh Lisenby. Keisha was a very dedicated and hard worker. She worked and volunteered throughout the community. Keisha was employed by Clarksville/Montgomery County Schools - Ringgold Elementary School. Keisha was also a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Keisha had many friends and family. She never met a stranger. She always treated everyone with kindness.

She truly enjoyed being around people and having a good time. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish precious memories, her Son, Semaj Lisenby; Mother: Eva Mae Lisenby; Sister, Tina Lisenby (Brian Horne); A host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, many lifelong friends and a host of God-children. Viewing Friday, August 2, 2019. 1-3 at funeral home. Visitation Friday evening 5-7 at Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am at Mt. Olive M.B. Church 1787 Needmore Rd. Interment Reshaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
