Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church
Clarksville - Age 86 of Clarksville passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Garden.

She was born June 15, 1932 in Alamo, TN to Lester H. Mayfield and Bessie D. Cole Mayfield. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Harold Skinner, Sr, children, John Harold Skinner, Jr, Roberta Livingston and Vanessa D. Trotter and her parents. She was a 1950 graduate of Crockett County High School and 1954 graduate of Tennessee State A&I, with a BS in Health & Physical Ed. She was a Health & Physical Education Teacher at Burt High School. She was a devoted member of Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, J. Harold (Madeline) Skinner, Detroit, MI, James O. (Janice) Stephens, Kernersville, NC, Wyvetta Dupree, Maryland, Johnetta (James) Trotter, Pauletta Skinner, both of Clarksville, TN, Denise (Obie) Skinner-Hurst, Atlanta, GA, Deloris (Calvin) Gager, Gallatin, TN and Everett "Rickey" (Julie) Skinner, Clarksville, TN; daughter-in-law, Syleria House Skinner; son-in-laws, Edd L. Trotter and Elester Livingston; step sister-in-law, Wilma Crosson; step brother-in-law, William C. Bowden and 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
