Melissa Rivera
Clarksville - Melissa Gail Rivera age 52 of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2425 Kirkwood Road, Clarksville, TN with Pastor Jeff Lott officiating.
Melissa entered this life on June 14, 1968, in Clarksville, TN to the late, James Rosser and Elizabeth Faye Downs Rosser. She was a licensed practical nurse.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jamie Rosser.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Rivera, and her children, John Maxwell, Casey Liskey, and Sabrina Rivera.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com