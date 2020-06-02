Melvin Van Hooser
Clarksville, TN - Melvin Van Hooser, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center.
Mel was born March 24, 1945, in Greenville, KY, to the late T.C. Van Hooser and Flossie Deason Van Hooser.
Mr. Van Hooser was the Human Resources Director for Trane Company. He was hired in 1969 as an hourly employee. By 1974, Mel began hiring hourly employees. He transferred to Montgomery, AL in 1977 as Relations Manager, and again to Lacrosse, WI in 1981, where he served in Industrial Relations. Mel helped open a new plant in Pueblo, CO in 1987, where he made a name for himself and ran a successful operation that was progressive and stayed union-free. He and his family missed Tennessee and wanted to return, so they came home in 1995, where Mel remained at Trane until his retirement in 2004.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, June 5, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Chad Rowland officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Friday, June 5, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Mel is survived by his wife, Jimmie Givens Van Hooser; two sons, Donnie (June) Van Hooser and Rob Walp; daughter, Kim (Rob) Byard; brother, Ben Van Hooser; sister, Janie Knight; nine grandchildren, Lindsey Augustine, MacKenzie Byard, Robyn Byard, Levi Byard, Austin Van Hooser, Jazmin Lollar, Sabryn Van Hooser, Brooke Torrey, and Khlo Khlo Van Hooser; and two great grandchildren, Emma Augustine and Opal Lollar. Mel was also dearly loved by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Carl, Bobby Moore, Dale Givens, Chuck Gilbert, Steve Gosney, Bobby Givens, Hunter Burney, and Gary Osborne.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.