Meta Roberts



Clarksville - Meta E. Roberts, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Meta entered into this life on May 27, 1936 in Nurtingen, Germany to the late Ernst and Louise Hipp. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville, as well as the Eidlewiss Club. She retired from State Farm after thirty years of service. Meta enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, being outdoors, animals, and time with her friends and family.



Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Cerda; son, Brian Cerda; grandchildren, Lace Gfeller-Pardue, Levi Gfeller, Jesse Cerda, Alaina Cerda, and Faith Cerda; sister, Lore Binder, two nieces, and one nephew all of Germany.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary