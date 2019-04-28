Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meta Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta Roberts


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Meta Roberts Obituary
Meta Roberts

Clarksville - Meta E. Roberts, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Meta entered into this life on May 27, 1936 in Nurtingen, Germany to the late Ernst and Louise Hipp. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville, as well as the Eidlewiss Club. She retired from State Farm after thirty years of service. Meta enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting, being outdoors, animals, and time with her friends and family.

Survivors include her daughter, Darlene Cerda; son, Brian Cerda; grandchildren, Lace Gfeller-Pardue, Levi Gfeller, Jesse Cerda, Alaina Cerda, and Faith Cerda; sister, Lore Binder, two nieces, and one nephew all of Germany.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now