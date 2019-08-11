|
|
Michael Bell
Stewart - Michael Bell, age 74 of Stewart, TN, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.
Michael's wishes were to be cremated, and his family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Michael Bell was born to Kenneth Ira Bell and Eura Lee Martin Bell on February 15, 1945 in Stewart Tennessee. He worked at Coleman's Lumber in Erin for many years, and attended Stewart United Methodist Church, where he was the church historian and organ player.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving parents, as well as his siblings; Bill Bell, Dick Bell, Skip Bell, Ira Lee Bell, and Margaret Bell Beasley. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019