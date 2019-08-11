Services
Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
11 West Main Street
Erin, TN 37061
(931) 289-4277
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bell Obituary
Michael Bell

Stewart - Michael Bell, age 74 of Stewart, TN, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.

Michael's wishes were to be cremated, and his family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Michael Bell was born to Kenneth Ira Bell and Eura Lee Martin Bell on February 15, 1945 in Stewart Tennessee. He worked at Coleman's Lumber in Erin for many years, and attended Stewart United Methodist Church, where he was the church historian and organ player.

Michael was preceded in death by his loving parents, as well as his siblings; Bill Bell, Dick Bell, Skip Bell, Ira Lee Bell, and Margaret Bell Beasley. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nave Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now