McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Michael Crawford
Michael Crawford

Michael Crawford


1956 - 2019
Michael Crawford Obituary
Michael Crawford

Clarksville - Michael Dale Crawford, age 63, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, FL.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

The Crawford family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Funeral Home.

Michael entered into this life on April 3, 1956 in Houston County, TN to the late James Marvin and Bonita Baggett Crawford. He was a member of Memorial Baptist church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patsy Smith Crawford; children, James Michael Crawford and Kimberly (Jesse) Dawn Huggins; brother, Donald (Lisa) Crawford; sisters, Dorothy (Kenny) Eads, Carolyn Crawford, Amy Crawford; grandchildren, Ciara Anderson, Savannah Crawford, Fayth Crawford, Addison Crawford, Emma Crawford.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 30, 2019
