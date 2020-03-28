|
Michael (Mike) Donaghey
Clarksville - Michael (Mike) Donaghey, 56, died March 24, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike leaves behind his loving mother, Kathleen Donaghey, sister Deborah (Brent) Chidsey, three children- Buddy (Kim) Donaghey, Amy (Nathan) Collier, and McKenzie Donaghey; and two goofy grandkids, Madilyn and Ellen. Mike is predeceased by his brother, John Donaghey Jr., and his father, John Donaghey Sr.
Mike was born in Syracuse, New York in 1963. He grew up in Lakeland, played a bit of hockey, wrestled in school, enjoyed camping with his grandparents and cousins and learned the art of fixing things from his dad in the lawnmower shop. He graduated from Solvay High School in 1981, after which he moved to Texas for a while. Upon return to NY, Mike married Valleri in 1987, and lived in Baldwinsville, NY where their first two children were born. Mike and Valleri's youngest child was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, where they made their life together for 27 years.
Mike worked at Gary Matthews Nissan as everyone's favorite mechanic for many years and later set up his own auto repair shop.
Mike wasn't big on formality or rules in general. He enjoyed being a dad and grandpa, fishing, playing with his "toys" in the garage, throwing sticks for his dogs, and shooting the breeze with friends on anyone's front porch. His family will fondly remember countless family cookouts, camping trips, and sitting on the side of the road as he repaired the car on family vacations.
Mike proudly volunteered as a firefighter and first responder for many years, serving at Seneca River Volunteer Fire Department and then Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department. His dedication to fire service impacted many in his community. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to The Code Green Campaign, an organization which supports the mental health needs of first responders.
A Memorial will be held by the family in coming months. Rest In Peace Mike, you will be missed.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020