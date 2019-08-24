|
Michael Hembree
Cadiz, KY - Michael Hembree, age 42, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home. Born October 7, 1976, in Clarksville, Tennessee, he was the son of Tim and Joy (Campbell) Hembree of Clarksville.
Michael worked as a tree trimmer for West KY Tree Pros of Cadiz. He attended Clarksville Academy and was a 1995 graduate of Northwest High School in Clarksville. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether golfing with friends or fishing, but his greatest passion was hunting, and he had even been a guide on big game hunts. Michael leaves his love and prayers for all that struggle with addiction.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Drake Hembree of Cadiz; two sisters, Kimberly Hembree of Clarksville, and Shannon (Troy) Venable of, Cadiz; a nephew, Cameron Venable; a niece, Lauren Venable; his significant other, Catina Ivey of Cadiz; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Clarksville and in Oklahoma.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at One Church, 96 Roger Thomas Boulevard in Cadiz, with visitation to begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019