Services
Goodwin Funeral Home Inc
138 Main St
Cadiz, KY 42211
(270) 522-6676
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
One Church
96 Roger Thomas Boulevard
Cadiz, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
One Church
96 Roger Thomas Boulevard
Cadiz, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hembree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hembree


1976 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Hembree Obituary
Michael Hembree

Cadiz, KY - Michael Hembree, age 42, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his home. Born October 7, 1976, in Clarksville, Tennessee, he was the son of Tim and Joy (Campbell) Hembree of Clarksville.

Michael worked as a tree trimmer for West KY Tree Pros of Cadiz. He attended Clarksville Academy and was a 1995 graduate of Northwest High School in Clarksville. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether golfing with friends or fishing, but his greatest passion was hunting, and he had even been a guide on big game hunts. Michael leaves his love and prayers for all that struggle with addiction.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Drake Hembree of Cadiz; two sisters, Kimberly Hembree of Clarksville, and Shannon (Troy) Venable of, Cadiz; a nephew, Cameron Venable; a niece, Lauren Venable; his significant other, Catina Ivey of Cadiz; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins in Clarksville and in Oklahoma.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at One Church, 96 Roger Thomas Boulevard in Cadiz, with visitation to begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, Inc., 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now