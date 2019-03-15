Michael Hudson



Cumberland Furnace - Michael Roy Hudson, age 55, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his home in Cumberland Furnace while comforted by his family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with his family officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hudson Family Cemetery.



Michael's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Michael entered into this life on October 16, 1963, son of James Vaughn Hudson and Linda Kay Watkins Hudson. He was a former serviceman in the US Army, having attained the rank of Sergeant before his honorable discharge. Also, prior to his separation, Michael was a part of Operation Desert Storm and the protection and liberation of Kuwait. Most recently, Michael was employed with Tennova Health Systems as an Administrative Systems Analyst.



In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his loving wife, Kimbra Eaton Hudson; daughters, Jessica Hudson-D'Alimonte and her husband Matthew D'Alimonte and Rebecca Ann Lee and her husband Nathan Michael Lee; siblings, James Vaughn Hudson, Jr., Matthew Hudson, and Beth Rucker. He was the proud grandfather of Aidyn Michael Roy Hudson, Knox Cash D'Alimonte and another on the way.



Michael's family will serve as pallbearers.



Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary