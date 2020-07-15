1/1
Michael Ronald Miniaci Sr.
Michael Ronald Miniaci Sr.

Clarksville - Mr. Michael Ronald Miniaci, Sr., age 85 of Clarksville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on October 1, 1934 in Stockton, California to the late Frank and Edith Miniaci. Mr. Miniaci was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nancy McKelvey Miniaci, his children Dolores Miniaci, Lynn Burris, and Michael Miniaci, Jr., his stepchildren Kris McKelvey and Michael Shawn McKelvey, his brother Donald Miniaci, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and special friends Steve and Teresa Sumner who were like a son and daughter to him.

Michael was a hard working, strong-willed, yet very compassionate man. He loved his family, his church, and The Lord. He was very proud of his service as a reserve police officer in California, and in his free time he enjoyed playing golf and doing word search puzzles.

Mr. Miniaci will be laid to rest at a private burial in Historic Spring Hill Cemetery. Spring Hill Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final care of Mr. Miniaci.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery.
