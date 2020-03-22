|
Michael Sigears
Southside - Michael Keith Sigears, age 57, of Southside passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with Bro. Mike Proctor and Bro. Ken Andrews officiating at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rye's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Michael entered into this life on November 27, 1962, the loving son of William "Billy" Robert and Norma Groves Sigears. He was employed by AO Smith. He had attended Gray's Chapel and Yellow Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms, fishing, hunting, and loved being outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mabel and Sterling Groves, Ellis and Annie Lee Sigears.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by the young man he loved like a son, Storm Knox; brother, William "Tony" (Cara) Sigears; nieces, Brittany and Kayla; four great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020