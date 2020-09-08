Michael Thurston Lee
Clarksville - Michael Thurston Lee, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at his residence.
Mike was born September 5, 1944, in Jackson, MS, to Eula Ozelle Collins Lee and the late Thurston Leroy Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Marie Harrison Lee; his daughter, Dana Candice Lee (Stacey) Barnes; his son, Michael Brian Lee; sisters, Kathryn Ozelle Lee, Eula Jean Lee (Calvin II) Gray, and Patricia Louise Lee (John) Richardson; his beloved granddaughter, Alyssa Marie Barnes; and his many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was a member of Hilldale Church of Christ, where he served in many capacities for over 50 years.
He was a 1962 graduate of Clarksville High School and a 1972 graduate of Austin Peay State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired from both Trane Company as an engineer and TVA.
Mike loved spending time with his family and always had a trusted dog at his side. He loved doting on his granddaughter, riding on dirt bikes and ATVs, camping, coaching softball and baseball, and watching UT football. He was an avid collector of M&M, Coca Cola, and St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia.
A special thank you is extended to Tennessee Quality Hospice for their care, love, and support to Mike and his family.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 10, at 1:00 PM, at Hilldale Church of Christ, with Bro. Steve Kirby officiating. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation prior to the service, and the family requests that all service attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Stacey Barnes, Kenneth Bryant, Lance Carpenter, Calvin Gray II, Tony Kennedy, David McDaniel, Todd Moore, and John Richardson.
Donations, if desired, may be made in Mike's memory to Hilldale Church of Christ or the church Scholarship Fund, 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
