|
|
Michael Wayne Cannan
Clarksville - Michael Wayne Cannan, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital.
Michael was born January 3, 1950, in LaPort, IN, to the late Ralph Cannan and Margie Okrzesik Cannan. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Puckett; and two brothers, Don Cannan and Leonard Cannan.
Mr. Cannan was a retired US Army veteran. He loved fishing and his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 1, at 11:00 AM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM, and Monday, July 1, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Michael is survived by his wife, Glenda Johnson Cannan; two stepsons, Shane Gilliam and Robert Johnson, both of Clarksville; two stepdaughters, Stephanie Sadler of Greenville, KY and Shelley Jones of Elkton, KY; brother, Danny Cannan of Clarksville; several grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Jones, Preston Gant, Zachary Sadler, Bennie Sadler, Joseph Hunt, Robert Johnson, and Matthew Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the , 1 Vantage Way, Suite C-120, Nashville, TN 37228.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 30, 2019