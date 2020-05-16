|
Michele Rayburn
Clarksville - Michele Rayburn, age 64, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord on May 15, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1956 in Farmingdale, NY to the late Michael Matera and Eleanor Matera. She attended Grace Church at Franklin.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Terry, and son Michael of Clarksville, TN; her brother, Phillip Matera of Alexandria, VA; her sister, Marilyn Miller (Les) of West Jefferson, NC; several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation for Michele will take place on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Gateway Funeral Home from 4-7:00 P.M. The funeral service will be on Tuesday at Gateway Funeral Home at 12:00 P.M. with visitation from 10 A.M. until time of service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; phone, 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 16 to May 18, 2020