Michelle Jochimsen
Clarksville - Michelle Kimberly Jochimsen, age 52, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Michelle's family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to the hour of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Michelle entered into this life on June 3, 1966 in Newport, Pennsylvania, daughter to George C. Myers and Erma Holden Myers. She was a History and Government Teacher at Hopkinsville High School. Michelle was a Christian.
In addition to her mother, Erma, survivors include her husband, Frank Jochimsen; children by marriage, Jason, Joshua, Michelle, and Rachel Jochimsen; and sisters, Barbara Strawser and Brenda Butler.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019