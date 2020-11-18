1/1
Michelle Mathis
Michelle Mathis

Indian Mound - Michelle Mathis, age 56 of Indian Mound, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her residence.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Michelle entered this life on August 12, 1964 in Clarksville, TN to the late John and Nancy Biter. She enjoyed photography, watching t.v., shopping, her home, and most of all, her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Mathis; children, Joshua Ray Hurst, and Stephen Hurst; sisters, Maeula Rose Griffy, and Mitzi Darlene Wallace; half-sisters, Pam Winfree, Janice Lee, and Shearon Sloan, and ten grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
