Mickey Hays
Mickey Hays

Port Royal - Mickey Hays, age 79 of the Port Royal Community, passed away on August 24th at Tennova Health Care in Clarksville of natural causes.

Mr. Hays was born April 18, 1941 in Clarksville, Tennessee the son of the late Jesse Allen and Lucy Smith Hays. He was a member of the Olivet Freewill Baptist Church. He loved his family, his dog Little Bit, being outdoors and watching sports.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Randy Hays in 1966 and one sister Jane Peterson. He is survived by one son Callen Hays (Lauren) of Arlington, Tennessee; one daughter Cissy Bland (Eddy) of Clarksville; one brother Jesse Hays of Florida; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation with the Hays family will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Mt. Olivet Freewill Baptist Church, 3363 Rossview Road, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043. Funeral service is scheduled to be held on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 at the church with Rev. Chris Camp officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, Kentucky.




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Leaf-Chronicle

