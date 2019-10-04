|
Mickey Lynn Temps
Erin - Mickey Lynn Temps, beloved wife and mother, passed away on September 29, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1956 in Mayfield, KY, and was the daughter of James Futrell and Doris Harrison. Mickey served in the US Army from 1975 to 1978 and was stationed in Korea for 15 months. She was a park ranger with the National Park Service at Fort Donelson National Battlefield from 1984 to 1991, during which time she completed her Bachelor's Degree in History from Austin Peay State University. She went on to work at TVA Cumberland from 1991 until her retirement in 2012. Mickey enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing with her husband Gus and spending time with their grandchildren. She had a sharp wit, was an avid reader and a faithful, supportive friend.
She leaves behind her husband Gus Temps; her parents; her sisters Melodye (Gordon) Fox and Tammy Lee; her brother Jamie (Kathy) Futrell; her two children John (Laura) Hill and Misty Hill; her grandchildren, Jack Hill and Lovey Hill; step-daughters Brandi (Belmalie) Scott and Christy Temps; step-grandchildren Aisha Scott, Juliet Edgar-Parchman, Chanelle Edgar-Parchman, Jackson Priester, Miles Edgar-Parchman, and Max Priester; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her step-daughter Brianne Edgar.
A memorial service will be held at Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN, at noon on Sunday, October 6. A meal will follow the service at Shamrocks and Shenanigans, 20 Court Square, Erin, TN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bethesda Community Mission in Erin.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019